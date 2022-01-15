Letter: Insurrection more than just 'chaos'

I have read the headlines on different occasions regarding the insurrection against our government.

This newspaper's repeated reference to the tragedy as "chaos" is hard to stomach.

"Chaos" is when the cats drag the toilet paper across the bathroom, not when armed traitors of American democracy attack, kill and destroy our American capital.

Have you been there? Have you felt the amazing history that is within those walls?

And to see it destroyed by armed thugs was heartbreaking. But this paper calls it "chaos." You would be better off not even commenting.

Debbie Custer, Blue Ridge