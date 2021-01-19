Letter: Insurrection

Dear Morgan Griffith:

You are aware that the president is a deranged and dangerous criminal that must be removed from office and prosecuted for his numerous crimes.

He and the 140 legislators who enabled him in his baseless attack upon the most fair election in history are guilty of inciting insurrection, it is treason. I know you have sworn an oath to protect, defend and protect the Constitution of the United States against both foreign and domestic enemies. These 140 and others are domestic enemies of the Constitution and the United States of America.

I am aware that you are one of the infamous 140. There is only one honorable path for you to take. Resign from office, admit your crime of sedition, and submit yourself to federal marshals or the Federal Bureau of investigation.

Ronnie Lee Frazier, Abingdon