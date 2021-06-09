Letter: Interesting analysis of Biden priorities

Things we are learning about the immediate future: It will continue to be inflationary.

Much whining about gas (it's still way less than several years ago!); media whining about food going up 3%. Truckers unable to bring supplies dependably, therefore they increase in cost also. Those who SAVE are those who WIN.

This "pent-up demand" where everyone has to go on a buying orgy--can't people make some amusements for themselves or, better, use the captive time to improve themselves?

Today an internet filler story presumably done by professionals said people were "phased" when it should be "fazed"-- we are producing the illiterate generation (thank you Netflix).

God help us when Doctorate means "Let's help Jill Biden promote herself" and Joe had to plagiarize a Kennedy plagiarization of the British politician (1987) Neil Kinnock!

In the end, it could terminate with memoirs of Joe...first paragraph plagiarized, "In the Beginning, Joe..." without crediting his program to the various Democratic hotheads each of whom fancies him or herself as the secular savior... Joe was either buying these people off or could not enunciate a program of his own. His new title shall be, "Editor in chief"!

Robert A. Young, Roanoke County