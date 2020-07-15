Letter: International students are part of our community

On July 6, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced a policy wherein students holding F-1 and M-1 visas will be required to return to their country of origin if their classes are delivered online in fall. Essentially, international students must make an impossible choice: risk exposure to COVID-19 or be deported.
Such a move is part of a larger xenophobic program against immigrants. This is evident when we consider the Trump administration’s other immigration policies: Muslim bans, family separation, suspending H-1B visas, etc.
Perhaps this new measure is also a way to force universities to reopen their campuses in a bid for normalcy.
What this measure is most assuredly not, however, is beneficial. Financially, universities will reel from the loss of tuition revenue generated by international students. Colleges like mine will also hemorrhage research and teaching talent, missing out on cutting-edge innovation and enterprise.
I don’t want to diminish these losses, but as someone who has the privilege of teaching international students, I’d like talk about another loss that might slip beneath talk of tuition dollars and intellectual contribution. To me, losing our international students means losing our community. It means missing out on richer class discussions, where these students bring perspective and help us imagine problems globally. It means losing some of the hardest working students I know - the ones who read Cicero on Friday only to build wind turbines on Saturday. It means losing the students who are always looking after their fellow classmates because they know how lonely it feels to be away from home.
For domestic students, losing international students means losing friends, neighbors and colleagues. Make no mistake: these relationships are real, no matter the mode of instruction.
International students’ lives are being cruelly uprooted, for reasons of xenophobia and political maneuvering. We owe them more than that. They shouldn’t be punished for wanting to come here to learn. And they definitely shouldn’t be used for political leverage.
I ask that we call upon our elected representatives to take a stand against this senseless policy. We should work to end it. Only then can we keep our full, vibrant communities intact.
SHAILY PATEL
ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF EARLY CHRISTIANITY
VIRGINIA TECH
BLACKSBURG
