Letter: IQ test

I walk my dog virtually every day along a stretch of Deyerle Road between Mudlick Road and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke City. The posted speed limit on Deyerle is 25. Having lived in the neighborhood for 19 years, and driven over this road thousands of times, I know what 25 feels like, looks like and sounds like.
A significant majority of drivers who pass us are going well above the speed limit, but generally I’ve become inured to these miscreants.
However, when a vehicle approaches that is clearly traveling 40 mph or more, I typically flash the speed limit at the driver twice in succession: peace sign and five digits, peace sign and five digits.
Some of the high-octane drivers, invariably men, respond by flipping me their IQ. I know that’s what they’re signing, because anyone who would drive so recklessly in a residential neighborhood clearly has a single-digit IQ.
PETER H. WONSON
ROANOKE
