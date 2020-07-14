Letter: IQ test
0 comments

Letter: IQ test

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

I walk my dog virtually every day along a stretch of Deyerle Road between Mudlick Road and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke City. The posted speed limit on Deyerle is 25. Having lived in the neighborhood for 19 years, and driven over this road thousands of times, I know what 25 feels like, looks like and sounds like.

A significant majority of drivers who pass us are going well above the speed limit, but generally I’ve become inured to these miscreants.

However, when a vehicle approaches that is clearly traveling 40 mph or more, I typically flash the speed limit at the driver twice in succession: peace sign and five digits, peace sign and five digits.

Some of the high-octane drivers, invariably men, respond by flipping me their IQ. I know that’s what they’re signing, because anyone who would drive so recklessly in a residential neighborhood clearly has a single-digit IQ.

PETER H. WONSON

ROANOKE

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Mask wearing

This is in response to the Dave Noller July 7 letter about mask wearing in Blacksburg local stores.

Letters

Letter: There is no debate

Thank you for your coverage of the recent Montgomery County School Board meeting. I want to explain something to Jamie Bond and all the other …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News