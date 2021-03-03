 Skip to main content
Letter: Iran deal
We should write to President Biden that if he secures a nuclear pact with Iran or North Korea, he must not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal: it imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon--such as enriched uranium--to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on.

Alex Sokolow, Roanoke

 

