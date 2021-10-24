Letter: Irby for Roanoke County School Board, Catawba District

I would like to recommend to voters in the Catawba District a man who I believe is an excellent choice for the Roanoke County School Board, Greg Irby. Mr. Irby is the pastor of a church in that district and is a sports official with whom I have refereed football and basketball. He is also an experienced businessman who will make sound decisions when budget and other areas of finances are involved.

I have interacted with him in moral situations and found him to have the highest level of integrity. When elected, Mr. Irby will make your children’s needs a high priority in situations involving right and wrong, that require character and wisdom to make the best choices for your children. He will coordinate with and honor the suggestions that are made by the parents of the schools in the Catawba District. I believe that you will be well pleased by the performance of Mr. Irby as a member of the Roanoke County School Board. I recommend Mr. Irby to you without reservation.