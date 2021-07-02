Letter: Ironman was defining moment for the Roanoke Valley

I want to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to Carilion Clinic and the hundreds of volunteers for an absolute home run recently at the Roanoke Ironman. It’s a disservice to the multitude of individuals who have spent countless hours over the past two years to focus just on the weekend of June 4-6.

I am a member of the Roanoke Biking Community and have ridden with tri-Athletes who were on the team that made this event happen and got a firsthand account of the trials and tribulations they encountered to not only pull off the Ironman event but to do so with such great success.

From Saturday and Sunday rides to introduce the bike route to out of town Ironman participants who came to tackle the Rt. 43 ascent in Buchanan, to athletes I spoke with on the bus ride to Carvins Cove to EVERYONE I encountered on the day of the event, one would have thought this was our 10th year hosting an Ironman, not our first.

As we look back on last weekend and move forward, we will come to find our first Ironman was a defining moment for the Roanoke Valley. With great people who would stop at nothing to bring this event to our community, we have redefined who we are and what we can do.

Patton Coles, Roanoke