Letter: Is anyone's life better?

I don't have a dog in the hunt when a bank is robbed in the same way I don't have a dog in the hunt when vandals destroy a monument. But as the bank robber doesn't have the right to take other people's money the vandals don't have the right to destroy property that doesn't belong to them. I suppose the bank robber can say that his life is better after his crime but can the vandals say their lives are better? Is anyone's life better?
PAUL YENGST JR.
ROANOKE
