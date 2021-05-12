Letter: Is Ben Cline ready to abandon the "Big Lie"?

An open letter to Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th VA)

Well Mr. Cline, the proverbial handwriting is on the wall. You must see it. The Wall Street Journal - an influential voice in conservative politics - editorial board said in the Tuesday, May 4 editorial, “Purging Liz Cheney for honesty would diminish the party.....” Ms. Cheney tweeted this week, “The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

If there ever was a time to step up Ben, this is it. So, are you ready to abandon the Big Lie, put your 'big boy pants' on and say those nine words I have beseeched you to say, lo these many months, that - Joe Biden is the President of the United States?

You must see that your Republican party, as it exists today, cannot be entrusted with power and is now in the throes of a death spiral. And you must realize that you will soon be sucked down the drain with it.