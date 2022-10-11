Letter: Is Cline the person to represent us?

I recently read a quote in The Roanoke Times ("Ben Cline, Jennifer Lewis stump in Buena Vista," Sept. 7) from our representative to Congress, Ben Cline. He stated that “working families are going to the grocery store and struggling to purchase groceries" while “they see someone buying steak and champagne getting their student loans paid off.”

Where are the facts that back up that statement? Currently, the plan is to excuse $10,000 in student loans for individuals making less than $125,000 a year — a great gift toward reducing the amount a student may owe. However, it really pales in comparison to the amounts individuals received from the CARES act, the PPP loan forgiveness program, or the tax credits that were received by the wealthy during our last president’s watch.

We need to remember that the student loan forgiveness is not an attempt to pay off student loans for folks who have thoughtlessly incurred debts — it is a modest payment that will help many individuals make a dent in the amount they owe as they sought higher education for a better future. It is not something that will go to steak and champagne and it is callous of Mr. Cline to speak that way of individuals he represents. I wonder if he is the person you want to represent you!

Rebecca Culver Clark, Roanoke