With reference to the preservation of the Evans House in Washington Park ["Citizens return to the fate of Roanoke's Washington Park caretaker's cottage," news story, Aug. 9], is Evansville House worth saving?

If a positive decision is reached to preserve this historical landmark, could a compromise be reached by involved parties?

By moving Evans House to a different location, the Washington Park community could have a new pool, and the house could be restored for historic purposes.

Explore Park could be considered as an appropriate historical location for teaching and for enjoyment.

If not Explore Park, perhaps one of the area colleges or universities would want to partake in the restoration? History destroyed is history lost.

Shirley Clemmer, Roanoke