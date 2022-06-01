Letter: Is 'liberty' more important than innocent life?

Sorrow. Outrage. Prayers. Thoughts. These aren’t enough. Our nation needs, at the very least, some common sense controls on guns and the people who use them.

Shooting up a supermarket is not what a well-regulated militia does. Gunning down school kids won’t protect you from those fears the gun profiteers keep feeding us. Grieving for a child, a grandmother, a neighbor, strangers who were just going about their daily lives: this is nothing close to so-called “liberty.”

Mental illness hits people around the world. Only in the USA do we see repeated mass killings like the ones in … But you know the list, or part of it at least. There have been 213 mass shootings so far this year, 27 of them in schools.

We shame ourselves when we let a minority of politicians play us for fools. Nine out of 10 Americans — and close to three-quarters of NRA members — support background checks for gun-buyers. Let’s start there. Red flag laws? They would save lives.

If someone tries to tell you that their “right” to possess and brandish a high-powered weapon is more important than the life of a fourth grader, or a 53-year-old buying a birthday cake for his son, or a scripture-study group in Charleston: ask them to explain why.

Jeanne Larsen, Roanoke County