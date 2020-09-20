 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Is the money worth it?
0 comments

Letter: Is the money worth it?

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

IS THE MONEY WORTH IT? I am a big fan of college football, which prompted me to write this letter. The question I want answered is this - Why would colleges want to endanger their players under the current conditions? There are reports everyday of the number of positive cases increasing as the college population matriculates back to campus.

Realizing that college football - a "real" contact sport that does not support "social distancing" - is the main money-maker for college sports as a whole, is it worth the health and well-being of the players just to ensure that the almighty coffers remain full? If I were a parent of a student athlete I would certainly be questioning the integrity of the college administration. Really, is the money worth it? I don't think so!

GILL ROSEBERRY

SALEM

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Ben Cline is a follower

I am writing in response to the letter written by Brad Kerchof requesting that Ben Cline show some leadership and take a position on important…

Letters

Letter: Name change question

Are people with the name Lee, Jackson, Tucker (big slave owners for original sugarcane plantation) etc. going to need to change their name in …

Letters

Letter: Really, who cares?

It is hard to believe that the best The Roanoke Times could do for their editorial on August 20 was concerning a song "The Night They Drove Ol…

Letters

Letter: Vote anyone but Trump

People develop spiritual beliefs through heritage, family, culture and their own lived experience. From these beliefs we cultivate our faith. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert