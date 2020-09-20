Letter: Is the money worth it?

IS THE MONEY WORTH IT? I am a big fan of college football, which prompted me to write this letter. The question I want answered is this - Why would colleges want to endanger their players under the current conditions? There are reports everyday of the number of positive cases increasing as the college population matriculates back to campus.
Realizing that college football - a "real" contact sport that does not support "social distancing" - is the main money-maker for college sports as a whole, is it worth the health and well-being of the players just to ensure that the almighty coffers remain full? If I were a parent of a student athlete I would certainly be questioning the integrity of the college administration. Really, is the money worth it? I don't think so!
GILL ROSEBERRY
SALEM
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!