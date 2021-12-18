Letter: Is the Virginia DEQ working for MVP?

Water protectors were doomed from the start of Tuesday’s State Water Control Board hearing to consider a Mountain Valley Pipeline water crossing permit.

Sitting through the Department of Environmental Quality presentations, I wondered if this was at least a little like what Indigenous people experienced when negotiating with colonizers over land rights.

Rules of engagement were stacked against them: illegitimate authorities offering insincere promises.

Tuesday the invader was the MVP, the illegitimate authority was the DEQ, and the insincere promises were DEQ assurances: that public engagement was adequate; that no “fenceline” communities would be unjustly affected; that no Indigenous grounds would be desecrated; that vulnerable species would not be endangered; and that a thousand streams crossings would not impair surface and ground waters.

It was easy to forget that DEQ officials presenting to the SWCB were not MVP officials. John McCutcheon, DEQ stormwater compliance manager, even said at one point, “we … ooops, I mean the MVP, has ….” Not only did the agency represent the MVP at this hearing, it also silenced opposing voices.

Only two in-person hearings for the entire state and Tuesday’s SWCB meeting was closed to public comments! It was like being at a trial where only one side could make closing arguments.

Why did DEQ take MVP’s assurances at face value while ignoring the lived experiences of those living along the path of destruction?

Why was the DEQ not troubled by the inadequacy of their own oversight capacity?

Why, after acknowledging 305 MVP violations did the DEQ downplay their significance?

The most guiling moment came when a SWCB member asked about the cumulative effect of the over-1000 stream crossings.

The DEQ response: when the MVP, under pressure from the U.S. Court of Appeals, switched from blanket to individual stream crossing permits, we (DEQ) considered each crossing as a singular and self-contained entity.

In other words, to hell with the big picture. The DEQ played MVP’s hand beautifully; they used the letter of the law to make a mockery of the spirit of their regulatory obligation — i.e., to protect and enhance the environment of Virginia.

William Muth, Richmond