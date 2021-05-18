Letter: Is there fear of not being in control?

Thank you Betsy Biesenbach for your letter May 6 "Things I'm tired of."

I agree with all of your rebuttals to Robert Benne's letter.

I won't restate your facts, but I want to emphasize one of your statements.

Education turns students into liberals, not the educators. When students are aware of the world around them, they no longer see themselves at the center. Embracing diversity makes our planet a more vital, interesting, humane place to live.

I find it ironic that the 'Rrump' supporters espouse the Bible as the way but refuse to follow the teachings of Jesus.

A demographic study that was completed (by Robert Pape of the University of Chicago) of Jan. 6 insurrectionists show the majority are from formerly white areas that are changing racially. Fear of not being in control? Perhaps that explains the irrational need for guns. I fear the results of all of this hatred for those who are different.

Sharon Ellmore, Roanoke