 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Is this wrong?
0 comments

Letter: Is this wrong?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I'm sorry, maybe I'm crazy. It just doesn't seem right to me that my 91-year-old mother, who lives by herself and has never broken the law, must wait to get her COVID vaccine until after prisoners in state and local jails. Does that seem wrong to anyone else?

Harry Brewbaker, Salem

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: We now have no rights

I feel it's sad when we as American citizens now have to ask permission to go somewhere. The majority of the population is appalled at what ha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert