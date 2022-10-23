Letter: Isn't our Supreme Court supposed to be better than this?

I was wrong.

I never thought the Supreme Court would rule corporations are people, or money is speech, yet it committed both of these democracy-destroying, bribery-inducing horrors. The result was as predictable as it was devastating, for everyone except the super-rich who buy our leaders, infect our nation's legislation and harm us.

I never felt a single Christian nominee would ever commit perjury to selfishly grab a position on the court, yet four of them did. Should we be surprised? Not with the state of angry Christianity today. Disgusted perhaps, but things have become so vile and flawed, we are no longer surprised by corruption; rather it is expected.

I never dreamed the court would remove the right of a woman to control her body, until it did, relegating them to the status of incubators controlled by the state. Women in America have less value today.

I never imagined a Supreme Court Justice would be so openly corrupt in order to protect a political extremist, and radically ill wife, until it happened. Clarence and Ginny Thomas are national embarrassments to law and ethics, but they are heroes to the MAGA thugs. Shame on them, and us.

Tragically, more than any of the above, I never contemplated losing legal and intellectual respect for my beloved Supreme Court, or feel contempt, but I have. As a lifelong court watcher, never in my wildest reverie did I consider witnessing the Supreme Court fail as an institution, but it has, and on no less than several levels.

Justice John Roberts feigns ignorance as to why so many Americans are upset, but his banal claims of legitimacy establish nether honor, nor esteem.

Respect is derived through approval, and admiration of actions from The People. This activist court and much of the radicalized GOP have devolved into blundering ideological menaces, ignorant of paramount function, ignoring the value of the greatest words written on any government document, “We The People” now deflated to nothing more than an inconsequential slogan.

I always thought America was somehow special, unique, immune to the dystopian warnings of George Orwell’s "1984" and Aldous Huxley’s "Brave New World," but I was naive. They were right. I was wrong, yet even worse, so few of us even know of their names, or works, and worse still, even fewer understand we are living with the consequences of our collective academic ignorance and juvenile addictions to bias and propaganda.

Things are not getting better. How can they?

Jerry Polverino, Bent Mountain