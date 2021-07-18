 Skip to main content
Letter: It all begins at home
Letter: It all begins at home

New gun laws, rapid response, long term care, traveling art, youth learning organizations, trauma training, outreach events — all 'after the fact' good ideas floating around to control gun violence. But how about first getting to the root of the problem.

How about we teach parents to raise their children in an atmosphere of honesty, civility, respectability and just plain decency! Until we can all accept the fact that it all begins at home, the violence, the utter disrespect for authority, the ugliness will all just get worse. Why? Because you just can't legislate morality.

It all begins at home!

Doris Turvey Hansel, Salem

 

 

