Letter: It is safe to get the shot

What do you think when you see a "Don't Tread on Me" license plate?

I find them annoying. I respect our politicians and our government in general.

I believe there isn't enough work done by some lawyers who are politicians but, overall, we have a sound democracy.

I am also annoyed by people in a doctor's or a dentist's waiting room who are wearing their masks below their nose. We should all be comfortable by now wearing the mask and breathing through it.

I am thankful to the medical laboratory scientists that developed the vaccine so we could be comfortable without the masks sometime after we are fully vaccinated.

Thanks to our current president the shots have been made available to a lot of people.

I said halleluiah out loud as I walked to my car after my first shot. I thank God for all the people that developed the vaccine.