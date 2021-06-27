Letter: It is safe to get the shot

What do you think when you see a "Don't Tread on Me" license plate?
I find them annoying. I respect our politicians and our government in general.
I believe there isn't enough work done by some lawyers who are politicians but, overall, we have a sound democracy.
I am also annoyed by people in a doctor's or a dentist's waiting room who are wearing their masks below their nose. We should all be comfortable by now wearing the mask and breathing through it.
I am thankful to the medical laboratory scientists that developed the vaccine so we could be comfortable without the masks sometime after we are fully vaccinated.
Thanks to our current president the shots have been made available to a lot of people.
I said halleluiah out loud as I walked to my car after my first shot. I thank God for all the people that developed the vaccine.
Unless you were living under a rock, you probably know someone who suffered from the COVID 19 virus. The side effect of the shots are a walk in the park compared to getting sick from the virus. Recently a church here in Radford opened its doors to a clinic and it was very successful. A lot of people took advantage of getting their first shot. I want to see us reach 50 percent. Meanwhile, if you haven't been vaccinated, you'd be wise to be careful.
The danger is still around and if you haven't received the vaccine, you should consider getting it. It is safe. They are even going to give it to children 12 and older.
I got mine immediately when it became available. I had a sore arm that evening. Of all the people I know who got their shots nobody had any lasting side effects.
Contact friends and family and ask them where they got their shots. Google the information you need. Get your shots and encourage others to get theirs.
Francis Mathews, Radford