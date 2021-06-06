Letter: It is time

It is time we finally took the knee off their neck.

Black people are not treated decently under the laws as they are written today.

State, local, and federal changes to procedures and the laws themselves need to be examined.

Lethal force needs to be redefined.

Choke holds that can cause a person's death should be banned nationwide.

If you consider the history of racism, it has been more than nine minutes. Jan. 6 demonstrated how far extremists will go.

A lot of hate groups were represented that day. It was an attack on our democracy by predominately white men. Hundreds of people face charges yet how many white officers have killed black men and not faced any justice?

If we are a nation of law and order those laws should protect and serve. There are many fine men who do their best to protect and serve us. It does them and us a disservice to continue down the road we have been on for too long now.

Francis Mathews, Radford