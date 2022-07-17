Letter: It is up to all of us to strengthen our democracy

When educational institutions and global organizations decide which countries have a governmental democracy, there are at least four criteria on which they base their decisions:

First, are the elections free, that is, are poll taxes forbidden;

Second, are citizens restricted from voting, that is, is it hard for any citizen to vote due to poll locations, time limitations as to when they can vote or ethnic restrictions;

Third, are the elections safe from interference, both physically at the polls and afterwards when votes are counted;

Fourth, do the losing parties accept, without violence, the winner?

When the answer to any of these criteria is "no," then that country's government is not considered a democracy.

It is up to each of us to decide if our present government is a democracy.

If we decide it is not, then we as voters are the ones who must change that. That change will not happen with one, two or three elections; but slowly, without violence, it must occur in order for us to return to a stable democracy.

To plagiarize a well-known speech: Twelve score and six years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all people are created equal.

Now we are engaged in a great conflict, testing whether this nation, or any nation so conceived and dedicated, can long endure.

Many have fought and died to protect this liberty, and the proposition that all people are created equal. Let us never forget what they have done. It is for us, the living, to be dedicated to this ongoing work. It is for us to dedicate ourselves to the task remaining before us — that we resolve these dead shall not have died in vain — that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not disappear from this earth.

Edna Whittier, Floyd