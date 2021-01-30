Letter: It may be best to let sleeping dogs lie ... but

Trump is no sleeping dog and a comparison is an insult to canines. Trump has sought recognition for more than 30 years to be accepted on the Republican Party ticket. His frustration has resulted in his mental derangement that encouraged the Capitol rioters. Trump should not be allowed to sleep but deserves to be exposed as the loser that he is and the legal option of an Article of Impeachment would expose the character of Representatives and Senators who would vote in the Senate trial.

Trump is only the tip of the iceberg in a country whose government provides inordinate power to a population segment that has been left behind by technological advances in the workplace and by a population diversity that little values the beliefs that have sustained a fading population segment. Trump and his cohorts recognized that he could exploit the situation through the negligence of the behavior of previous Democratic candidates, opportunistic Senators, and media and newspapers no longer focused on facts with informative, educational editorial commentary. We are a generation away from the likes of Walter Cronkite.