Letter: It might be time to overturn Roe v. Wade
Letter: It might be time to overturn Roe v. Wade

I am not in favor of abortion at any point in gestation, but I recognize that there have to be limits on how much control civil government has over the moral choices of private citizens, even with regard to abortion.

Therefore, I consider it fair and appropriate that there be a certain point in pregnancy (such as 15 weeks) prior to which abortion on demand is allowed, with no effort on the part of the law to shame, humiliate, or unduly burden those who seek an early abortion.

But past such a point in pregnancy, I am in favor of abortion being much more restricted than what our current legal precedents allow.

I am no fan of the Republicans who run Mississippi or of the conservative majority on the US Supreme Court. But Roe v. Wade was not a good verdict in the first place, and perhaps it is time to overturn this verdict.

Gregory K. Thompson, Bedford

 

