 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: It wasn't broken and now it is
0 comments

Letter: It wasn't broken and now it is

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pipelines have operated successfully for decades without the internet. Now, with the help of the internet, Colonial Pipeline is locked up and being held hostage. This is a classic case of fixing something that wasn't broken and now it is.

Douglas Perkins, Salem

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Who slipped up?

I am certain someone at The Roanoke Times committed a grave error recently. Sunday, April 25, I saw a Dick Wright editorial cartoon that actua…

Letters

Letter: Caught in quota game

In response to the letter "Call Uncle Joe" published in The Roanoke Times on May 2, I personally experienced employers playing the quota game …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert