Letter: It's a sacred duty to vote

This grim day has tears in it, for the needless death of still another black man; tears for the don't-care apathy that allows police to arrest a Minneapolis news crew filming the protest of George Floyd's murder.
Our free press is a last defense before race hate infects our government, before the door closes on our freedom of speech, press, assembly and petition.
For God's sake, if you're not registered to vote, go do it! And when the time comes, use that vote--even if you have to choose the least dishonest candidate. Comfortable ignorance will kill us if we don't.
I can sit here and be indignant all day long, vent my spleen in endless letters, but I'm giving away a sacred duty if I don't vote. I hope you will.
KYLE NOBLE
INDEPENDENCE
