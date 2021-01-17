Letter: It's about time they pay their fair share

In reference to the Dec. 26 article, "Fee could strain outfitters," my stance is that it's about time that these companies and other floaters start paying their fair share for boating access to ramps that the Department of Wildlife Resources manages. I have two Yaks but also own a motorized water craft plus buy fishing/hunting licenses that help subsidize the maintenance of these ramps. It's very frustrating to find these ramps overloaded with boaters/floaters that pay zilch when trying to find parking much less the hassles of off loading and loading boats on crowded ramps.

I have the greatest respect for Bill Tanger but he really missed the boat when comparing the use of boat ramps to using bicycles on the road. I'm willing to bet that 95% plus of the bicycles used on the road are ridden by people that also own a motor vehicle which means they pay their fair share of road taxes. However, the outfitters and who knows how many other boater/floaters don't pay a dime towards these boat ramps.

One solution would be for everyone to pay their fair share including boating fees for individuals who don't have bona fides and perhaps a ramp user tax on each outfitter rental.