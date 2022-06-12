 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: It's as simple as this

Please: more brains; less guns.

Arvid Christiansen, Lexington

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Our Roanoke icon is gone

Letter: Our Roanoke icon is gone

To all of Roanoke and those who care to make the trip to visit an establishment with outstanding eats, good prices, Christian values and extra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert