Letter: It's as simple as this

Please: more brains; less guns.
Arvid Christiansen, Lexington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Citizens should not be fooled into believing that anti-gun activists will be satisfied with seizing citizens’ AR-15s and AK-47s. They want to …
Recently, I tried to picture the town of Uvalde, Texas, 15 years from now celebrating May 24 with a community walk, balloons, tailgating and a…
To all of Roanoke and those who care to make the trip to visit an establishment with outstanding eats, good prices, Christian values and extra…
After mass shootings, Godly Republicans have this wonderful and heartfelt turn of phrase: “thoughts and prayers.”
Eleven-year-old Miah Cerrillo wiped herself in blood to avoid being killed in the Uvalde Elementary School murders. She “dipped her hands in t…
I find it appalling that the Isimemen Etute trial ended the way it did ["Jury acquits Etute in beating death," news article, May 28]. When Etu…
What will it take to move Griffith to action?
The difficulties of the Loudoun County School Board have become national theater (June 1 editorial, "School board recall effort meets reality …
I have no idea how the criminally insane consistently manage to get their hands on firearms, and sadly we haven’t come up with a successful pl…
“Anguish and anger” were the words spoken by journalist Tom Goldman in response to the attack on the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. He sp…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.