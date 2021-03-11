Letter: It's time

American country music artist Lee Greenwood wrote and sang the song, "God Bless the USA." Listen to that song. Really listen to the words. Some of it goes, "I thank my lucky stars to be living here today, 'cause the flag still stands for freedom, and they can't take that away." Later on, the words are "Where's pride in every American heart, and it's time to stand and say, that I'm proud to be an American where at least I know I'm free, 'cause there ain't no doubt I love this land, God bless the USA."

What's happened to that pride? Where has it gone? Why does there seem to be so much hate out there today? It's time for all of these "haters" to realize how fortunate they are to be living in the United States. It's time for ALL of us to unite and work together to preserve the blessings we have in this country. It's time to stop the bickering and efforts to tear the country apart. It's time for politics to take a back seat to doing what is best for the United States of America. It's time for all Americans to be thankful and proud to be an American.