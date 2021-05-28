Letter: January 6 Commission and Morgan Griffith

On May 19, the House of Representatives voted to establish a bipartisan committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building. Morgan Griffith, like most Republicans in the House, voted against this measure.

On May 20, The Roanoke Times decided not to run a single mention of how our local representatives voted on this important measure, much less run an editorial holding them to task for their votes.

I can’t understate how disappointing this omission was and what a disservice it does to your readers. Not in centuries has there been a more crucial moment in our nation’s history where Truth and Accountability need all the adult voices in the room to speak up. Silence speaks volumes too, I guess.

Ken Vaughan, Shawsville