Letter: Jennifer Carroll Foy is "Path to the Future"

Several newspapers including the Washington Post and the New York Times are touting Terry McAuliffe as the “frontrunner” in the Virginia gubernatorial primary in Virginia.

Not being mentioned is that many Virginia Democrats can’t stand McAuliffe and will not vote for him.

His ties to big money are a major objection, Dominion Energy being one example.

He currently isn’t taking corporate Dominion funds, but he is taking money from Dominion employees. Previously, he received more than $75,000 from Dominion.

McAuliffe has always been a staunch supporter of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Although the Dominion backed ACP was stopped, Dominion is currently invested in MVP.

McAuliffe lied about MVP, the most outrageous being we “wouldn’t even notice it.” Tell that to Mountain Valley Watch volunteers who have documented over 300 violations in damages to our water, our land, and our communities.