Letter: Jennifer Carroll Foy is "Path to the Future"

Several newspapers including the Washington Post and the New York Times are touting Terry McAuliffe as the “frontrunner” in the Virginia gubernatorial primary in Virginia.
Not being mentioned is that many Virginia Democrats can’t stand McAuliffe and will not vote for him.
His ties to big money are a major objection, Dominion Energy being one example.
He currently isn’t taking corporate Dominion funds, but he is taking money from Dominion employees. Previously, he received more than $75,000 from Dominion.
McAuliffe has always been a staunch supporter of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
Although the Dominion backed ACP was stopped, Dominion is currently invested in MVP.
McAuliffe lied about MVP, the most outrageous being we “wouldn’t even notice it.” Tell that to Mountain Valley Watch volunteers who have documented over 300 violations in damages to our water, our land, and our communities.
In his campaign McAuliffe speaks about transparency. He can’t be trusted on this because there was absolutely no transparency when he met in secret to sign “memorandums of understanding” releasing pipeline companies from liability for damages in exchange for $85.5 million which he allocated to different agencies.
This money is only a drop in the bucket when you consider that for Roanoke City alone it is estimated to cost the city $36 million a year to deal with sediment from MVP construction, and that is only one of many problems facing Virginia citizens because of damages from MVP.
McAuliffe’s campaign calls him “The Pathway to the Future.”
McAuliffe received a D+ from environmental groups as governor. Climate change is here and if MVP is allowed to be completed, it will add 89 million metric tons of pollution annually.
“Pathway to the Past” is a more accurate description of him.
Jennifer Carroll Foy, who deserves more media attention, has received a rating of 100% from the Sierra Club, is endorsed by the Sunrise Movement, and is strong on important social issues such as education and healthcare.
Additionally she has no corporate ties freeing her to be a true advocate for families. She is truly “The Path to the Future.”
Anne Lusby-Denham, Roanoke