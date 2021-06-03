Letter: Jennifer Carroll Foy will fight for every Virginian

As a lifelong Virginian, I believe that Virginia is truly a leader in our country. However, I have also seen how politicians have failed their constituents when they prioritize special interest groups and lose focus on the struggles of everyday Virginians.

This is why I support Jennifer Carroll Foy. Carroll Foy will advocate for Virginians and move us toward a brighter future as governor.

Carroll Foy understands our concerns because she’s lived them herself.

Her experiences growing up in Petersburg, and as a graduate of VMI, public defender and working mother help her to know what Virginians truly need.

As a Delegate, Carroll Foy proved her ability to lead by advancing the Equal Rights Amendment, expanding Medicaid, and supporting pro-environment and pro-labor legislation.

As governor, she will raise teacher pay, expand broadband access, support unions and small businesses, and advocate for racial justice.

Carroll Foy will lift all Virginians and support communities around the Commonwealth that are too often underrepresented and underserved.