Letter: Jennifer Carroll Foy will fight for every Virginian

As a lifelong Virginian, I believe that Virginia is truly a leader in our country. However, I have also seen how politicians have failed their constituents when they prioritize special interest groups and lose focus on the struggles of everyday Virginians.
This is why I support Jennifer Carroll Foy. Carroll Foy will advocate for Virginians and move us toward a brighter future as governor.
Carroll Foy understands our concerns because she’s lived them herself.
Her experiences growing up in Petersburg, and as a graduate of VMI, public defender and working mother help her to know what Virginians truly need.
As a Delegate, Carroll Foy proved her ability to lead by advancing the Equal Rights Amendment, expanding Medicaid, and supporting pro-environment and pro-labor legislation.
As governor, she will raise teacher pay, expand broadband access, support unions and small businesses, and advocate for racial justice.
Carroll Foy will lift all Virginians and support communities around the Commonwealth that are too often underrepresented and underserved.
Unlike other candidates, Carroll Foy does not accept donations from special interest groups. She is the anti-corruption candidate. With a plan to ban political contributions from corporations, a Carroll Foy administration will ensure our Commonwealth serves the needs of everyday Virginians like you and me.
It’s time to leave behind the politics of the past: supporting policies that fail to improve the lives of Virginians or only vote against the opposing party.
Instead, it’s time to embrace a new ideal and nominate a candidate who is passionate about advocating for her constituents, and who has proved her unwavering ability to lead and implement real change.
If Virginia is to be an example of progressivism in the South, we need a capable, empathetic leader who isn’t afraid to chart a new path and will fight for the health, security, and happiness of every Virginian.
Katherine Johnston, Blacksburg