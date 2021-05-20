Letter: Jennifer McClellan is prepared to govern Virginia

In response to the editorial concerning recent Democratic debate (May 10): To begin, I am not a fan of political “debates” because they are not really debates but responses to questions.

My criticism is that you were disappointed that the candidates did not respond to your questions.

To be honest I would also like to hear what they have to say about the issues you mentioned, however, candidates are hostage to the questions given them.

I wish your questions had been asked during the debate.

Of course, in the short time allowed to answer questions, candidates will sometimes sneak in their talking points.

If you want to hear the candidates views on these questions you can and should submit them to each one and publish their responses. I am sure that most, if not all will reply and your readers can judge.

I’ve been an active Democrat for nearly 50 years and will support any of the candidates on stage last Thursday night over those running for the Republican nomination.