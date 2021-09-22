Letter: Jesus would approve of this lesson

I would like to offer another perspective from the Sept. 14 letter stating that mask mandates aren't of God. The writer suggests that having children wear masks harms them.

Putting aside the scientific research that mask wearing is one of the most effective ways of reducing the COVID spread, I would also like to approach the issue in a Christian context. One of Christ's most emphatic teachings is the responsibility to love and support our neighbor, to be a good Samaritan, to think of others before self. We have an opportunity to teach our children this important lesson.