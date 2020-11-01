Letter: Joe Biden, an American leader

As a young person who has long aspired to become a leader in my community, I find myself asking: what qualities make a good leader? Is it morality, like the “true compass” of the Kennedys? Or is it the honesty that famously characterized the Lincoln administration? Or is it the infectious optimism and empathy that Roosevelt commanded during the Great Depression?

The qualities that make a great leader are ever-changing, because leadership is not a constant ideal. The times of Lincoln were different from the times of Reagan, whose times were different from Roosevelt’s. Leadership is the most essential task of any president, and the presidents remembered are the presidents who carried out that task effectively. But it seems to me that our current president, however, lacks every conceivable quality of a good leader.

The president has been to church a dozen times during his tenure (including the time that he gassed peaceful protesters to take a photo outside of one). The has perfected his opaque approach to communication, firing those within his own administration who, on fatefully few occasions, bring forward truth. The president’s “it is what it is” response to the death toll of COVID-19 was a far cry from even a shadow of the empathy shown by great American leaders.