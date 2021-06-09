Letter: Joe Biden, another FDR? Hardly!

Joe Biden. And his Progressive “handlers,” are attempting to put lipstick on an old “sow,” by pretending that Ol’ Joe, after 100 days in office, is another Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR).

The only semblance that I can think of is that both wanted to “stack” the Supreme Court, which is nothing to be proud of.

It is also difficult to imagine FDR politicizing a pandemic, by wearing a mask outside, when good science did not dictate it. FDR was handicapped by polio and spent most of his time in a wheelchair. He tried his best to have it hidden, when on a podium, or being filmed behind his desk. He wanted no sympathy, or distractions while performing his executive duties.

Let’s talk about FDR’s crises while in office. His administration saw Hitler and the Nazis’ march across and conquer Europe. Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, bringing war into the Pacific. In office, FDR had to decide how to fight WWII on two fronts. There was no hope of victory, unless he united our people, which he did. He carried his fight for unity against the most popular celebrity in the world — Charles Lindbergh, the man who captivated the world by flying his single engine plane “solo” across the Atlantic. Lindbergh was an “isolationist,” who constantly fought FDR to not declare war.