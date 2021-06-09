Letter: Joe Biden, another FDR? Hardly!

Joe Biden. And his Progressive “handlers,” are attempting to put lipstick on an old “sow,” by pretending that Ol’ Joe, after 100 days in office, is another Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR).
The only semblance that I can think of is that both wanted to “stack” the Supreme Court, which is nothing to be proud of.
It is also difficult to imagine FDR politicizing a pandemic, by wearing a mask outside, when good science did not dictate it. FDR was handicapped by polio and spent most of his time in a wheelchair. He tried his best to have it hidden, when on a podium, or being filmed behind his desk. He wanted no sympathy, or distractions while performing his executive duties.
Let’s talk about FDR’s crises while in office. His administration saw Hitler and the Nazis’ march across and conquer Europe. Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, bringing war into the Pacific. In office, FDR had to decide how to fight WWII on two fronts. There was no hope of victory, unless he united our people, which he did. He carried his fight for unity against the most popular celebrity in the world — Charles Lindbergh, the man who captivated the world by flying his single engine plane “solo” across the Atlantic. Lindbergh was an “isolationist,” who constantly fought FDR to not declare war.
Unfortunately, FDR died in office, but fortunately his Vice President was no Kamala Harris either. FDR had chosen well, and rather than “opt out,” Harry S. Truman did his duty and carried on the war effort, making tough decisions, and ended the war.
Meanwhile, President Biden continues to wear his mask, attempting to keep the pandemic alive and well, for as long as possible. This is a political thing, does not follow good science and discourages people awaiting their vaccine shots. He does this to keep the teachers' unions happy, as they negotiate for more benefits to open schools. Biden even allows these unions to write CDC guidelines for opening schools.
President Biden, another FDR? Hardly! You should understand that they do not make Democrats like they used to.
Phillip W. Unger, Daleville