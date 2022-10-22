Letter: Joe Cobb is a man of the people

I am the chief executive officer of Fields of Hope and Dreams Mentoring LLC. I have known Joe Cobb now going on seven years.

I have seen the work that Cobb has done for the community, and I believe in his passion to continue to promote change and converse with people in each community area to see what their needs are, to positively affect change within their community. Joe is a man of action, and truly gathers the necessary information to formulate a concise plan to reach the needs of our community and he utilizes and will accept advice along with ideas from community partners to make this happen in a collaborative effort.

Joe Cobb is a man of the people, and he looks to serve wherever he can. There have been countless times where I have called, texted and even met Joe face to face to talk about an issue within our community and how we can work together to solve it — especially when it comes to the youth in our city and having more programs for them to be involved in that will reduce gun violence and gang activity. The goal is to get youth involved in work programs that will help to create a sense of responsibility in which they can earn finances and be on the path towards responsibility for themselves, which will give them a sense of greater accomplishment in their life at a young age and prepare them for upcoming responsibilities as they become older such as balancing a budget, taking care of family, maintaining a job, etc.

In talking with Joe, he is all about making sure children and youth have more sustainable programs to serve them. He believes that if it is working, we must see ho we can make sure we keep programs going for children and youth, as they are our future. Joe Cobb also believes in making sure there is assistance with helping the family dynamic from a mental health perspective. He believes if we can get the family of a child/youth on board with access to mental health services the entire system of that family can begin to thrive in positive ways that makes situations better for that family and our community.

Marvin Fields, Roanoke