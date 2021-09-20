 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: John Olver is inspiration for innovation economy entrepreneurs
0 comments

Letter: John Olver is inspiration for innovation economy entrepreneurs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

John Olver is inspiration for

entrepreneurs

A recent press release from the Space Foundation announced that at a special recognition ceremony on Aug. 26, a Virginia Tech alumnus, Dr. John Olver, of Blacksburg, was inducted into the organization’s Space Technology Hall of Fame.

Olver (Environmental Engineering, ‘75) is founder and CEO of Emisshield Inc., located in the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center in Blacksburg. The company manufactures and sells heat-protective coating around the world. The coating was developed at NASA’s Ames Research Center in the early 1990s, and Emisshield, through Olver’s leadership, has enabled the space technology to be used in a broad variety of commercial, industrial, and scientific applications.

Emisshield’s ability to adapt a space technology to wider purposes meets the Space Foundation’s judging criteria of, “adapting space technologies into commercial products that improve our quality of life on Earth.”

As communities and regions across the U.S. are developing an emphasis on their technology ecosystems and innovation economies, we see in Olver and Emisshield what is possible — an idea developed through research and development, proven through market acceptance, followed by the founding of a company and job creation.

Olver’s success and recognition are inspiration to today’s innovation economy entrepreneurs.

Ed Lawhorn, Blacksburg

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Description of Joe Biden

I’d like to correct the description of the picture portrayed by the Associated Press of Joe Biden in the Aug. 29 Roanoke Times. Old Joe is sho…

Letters

Letter: Man's mandates

Can you imagine Jesus saying, “Let the little children come unto me, but make sure they are vaccinated, wearing masks, and keep their distance…

Letters

Letter: Less talk, more truth

This would be a more truthful world, if people in power resisted their uncontrollable urge to talk! Notice how presidential spokesperson, Jen …

Letters

Letter: Ignoring is rejecting

Matt Chwalowski's commentary, "Herring doesn't promote colorblind society" [Aug. 25] assumes colorblindness is positive. Ignoring skin color i…

Letters

Letter: Be proud, America

America, be proud of what you have accomplished in Afghanistan. America, we have spent billions of dollars and the lives of our brave military…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert