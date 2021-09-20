Letter: John Olver is inspiration for innovation economy entrepreneurs

John Olver is inspiration for

entrepreneurs

A recent press release from the Space Foundation announced that at a special recognition ceremony on Aug. 26, a Virginia Tech alumnus, Dr. John Olver, of Blacksburg, was inducted into the organization’s Space Technology Hall of Fame.

Olver (Environmental Engineering, ‘75) is founder and CEO of Emisshield Inc., located in the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center in Blacksburg. The company manufactures and sells heat-protective coating around the world. The coating was developed at NASA’s Ames Research Center in the early 1990s, and Emisshield, through Olver’s leadership, has enabled the space technology to be used in a broad variety of commercial, industrial, and scientific applications.

Emisshield’s ability to adapt a space technology to wider purposes meets the Space Foundation’s judging criteria of, “adapting space technologies into commercial products that improve our quality of life on Earth.”