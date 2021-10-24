Letter: Join me in voting for Michael Barber

Christiansburg is the fourth largest town in Virginia and has been cited as one of the most progressive in the state.

This is very evident, due to decisions by town council and mayor over the last few years. Completion of the award winning Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Harkrader Sports Complex, extended bus service in town, the extension of the popular Huckleberry Trail, the completion of major street and road projects are just a few examples of improvements made by the present administration.

The mayor plays a key role in bringing about improvements and economic development, along with additional jobs and business activity to Christiansburg. He has worked closely with Montgomery County and the New River Valley Economic Development Commission to bring industry and retail business to our area. Mayor Michael Barber has worked diligently to bring passenger rail service to the NRV, which will soon become a reality.