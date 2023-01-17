Letter: Judges not the only ones who deserve safety

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. released his annual “Year-end Report on the Federal Judiciary” on Dec. 31. In it, the chief justice of the United States Supreme Court pointed out how important it is for the judiciary to be protected. He wrote, “We must support judges by ensuring their safety. A judicial system cannot and should not live in fear.” He added praise for Congress for passing a law protecting judges and various law enforcement agencies for dedicating their services to shielding him and his colleagues.

Well, Judge Roberts, welcome to the real world. It is not only judges who should be able to live safely and without fear. Everyone should have that freedom. The rest of us do not have special laws and personal guards in our daily lives. As you are hopefully now learning, violence begets violence and become ubiquitous.

Judge Roberts, look in the mirror and you will find one person who is directly responsible — along with five of your colleagues — for regularly and consistently rejecting sensible firearm controls. You have made it possible for the United States to have more guns in circulation than citizens to use them. You have made it possible for nearly everyone to own assault rifles, machine guns and automatic pistols. Your decisions have resulted in mass shootings happening every day (more than 600 in 2022 — news.yahoo.com) in the United States. More than 6,000 children were victims of gun violence (ABC News). Why should judges be immune from this sickness?

I believe that the great minds who authored the Constitution of the United States would repel in horror to think that their words could be so distorted by you and your colleagues to justify the now regular unthinkable carnage your “Second Amendment” decisions have inflicted on the United States.

Injustice Roberts, my obviously unrealistic pipe dream is that you begin to think about the safety of everyone, not only yourself, from now on.

Thomas M. Sherman, Blacksburg