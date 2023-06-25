I served as chairman three times during my tenure on the Roanoke County School Board. During that time the board focused on increasing teacher pay, increasing capital funding for school renovations and repairs, and maintaining high academic standards.

I’m most proud of how the Roanoke County school system managed the COVID pandemic. Roanoke County had more in-person instruction than any other school system in Virginia.

Even though our family moved away from Roanoke County almost two years ago, I have been closely following the actions of the school board. Up until the election of Brent Hudson, David Linden and Cheryl Facciani, the Roanoke County school system was one of the best in Virginia. It was a school system that valued diversity, kindness and its highly professional educators. Sadly, that is no longer the case.

The Roanoke County school system was one of those systems that never made the headlines for making stupid or politically motivated and ideological policy decisions. This school board has done nothing but that since the right wing members Facciani and Hudson were elected.

The ideologues eliminated the director of equity and inclusion position, removed books from the school library, implemented an overly burdensome library media review policy, removed questions from the Student Youth Risk Survey and now allow hate-filled speech and teacher character attacks to continue at school board meetings.

I was hoping that reasonable people would begin showing up at school board meetings to denounce the policies and decisions being made by what I was hoping was a minority and not reflecting the majority.

June 15 was the moment I was waiting and hoping for. The number of citizens who attended and the 30-plus speakers who rebuked this board for allowing a hatemonger to speak for over four minutes accusing dedicated educators of felonies was a powerful moment and I hope a movement.

The speakers were eloquent in their call for kindness, tolerance and inclusion. It was telling that even after all of the citizen comments, not one board member was moved to speak in support of diversity, inclusion and tolerance.

The Right often uses the recall tool to make a point. Maybe it is time for those who oppose political agendas driving school policy to use the recall tool as well.

Donald T. Butzer, Bristow