Letter: Juneteenth has significance for all Americans

By now, most people have heard of the origins of America’s newest federal holiday, Juneteenth. The reading of General Order No. 3 given by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger in Galveston, Texas, was one of many such moments across the former Confederacy. But it came to symbolize the end of human chattel slavery in all of the United States, marked by celebration.

I often hear Juneteenth described as an “African American” holiday. Understandably, perhaps, for the end of slavery no doubt had the most dramatic impact on the members of today’s African American community.

There is much about Juneteenth for everyone to feel that it is “their” holiday. I would suggest that Juneteenth symbolizes the greatest single step in realizing the “more perfect Union” envisioned by the Constitution, a fulfillment of Thomas Jefferson’s words from the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal…”

To be sure, our union was far from perfect when our nation was born. Despite assertions to the contrary by some, we remain a most imperfect nation today. Many are denied, or at least held back, in their pursuit of the American dream due to the color of their skin, the religion they practice, or how they view their gender and sexuality. But as we (hopefully) learned in government class, through one of the amendments enacted in conjunction with the end of slavery, the 14th, our country has taken steps to expand the rights for many over the years.

Juneteenth is a symbol of the end of slavery for African Americans, yes. More than that, however, it symbolizes a huge leap forward in America’s journey. There is reason for all of us to rejoice in that.

Chuck Steenburgh, Roanoke