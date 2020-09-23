Letter: Just wondering, too

Marci Johnson in her letter to the editor called “Just wondering” on September 1, suggests that Kamala Harris was chosen by Biden as his running mate for the color of her skin and gender and not for her abilities.

I’m just wondering how President Trump was nominated and selected for his job. It can’t be for his experience and ability to run the country. We have proof that he can’t. It can’t be for his ability to provide leadership in times of crisis. We have proof that he can’t. It can’t be for his ability to show compassion, honesty and integrity. We have proof that he doesn’t.

I’m just wondering if the Biden-Harris ticket may be just the right pairing to bring some compassion, experience, and intelligent policy making in concert with Republicans. I think we need to give them a try this year. It sure beats what we already know has not worked for the common good of the United States of America.

HELEN GUTHRIE

ROANOKE