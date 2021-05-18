Letter: Justice? I don't think so

After reading the article on sentencing of the tree sitters peacefully protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) devastation ("Days in jail for tree sit protesters," May 6), I felt profound dismay over the medieval mindset of the sentencing judges.
I’ve read several articles in which some legal scholars are claiming many of the Jan. 6th rioters will not serve jail time because of plea deals. These violent insurrectionists tried to take over the government and they don’t go to jail! Yet, two peaceful pipeline protesters do?
The General District judge stated trying to “apply some common sense” in his sentencing.
The Enlightenment philosopher, Voltaire, once said “common sense is not so common.” It takes little cognition to see which comment rings hollow.
The Circuit Court judge fined the two and then assessed them the cost of their extraction. His comment quoted in this paper seemed to show he was more concerned over MVP not being able to recover that money.
Peaceful protesting is a cornerstone of our democracy. It should be encouraged and not disciplined so punitively. It is generally recognized that in a civilized society the punishment should fit the crime. Doesn’t that mean justice should be fair? As Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “Justice cannot be for one side alone, but must be for both.”
Why would community service not be the most appropriate and just sentencing decision? These are people who care about the environment. What good does jail do them or society? How about they pick up litter for their discipline. They voluntarily placed themselves in far less space than a jail cell. Why can’t that, along with community service, be punishment enough?
Perhaps the public may wish to raise their voice over this seemingly unjust judicial ruling. Complaints about state court judges in their judicial capacity are handled by the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission, P.O. Box 367, Richmond, VA 23218-0367. The telephone number is (804)786-6636. If you care, you might share, your thoughts there.
T. Michael Maher, Roanoke County