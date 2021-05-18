Letter: Justice? I don't think so

After reading the article on sentencing of the tree sitters peacefully protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) devastation ("Days in jail for tree sit protesters," May 6), I felt profound dismay over the medieval mindset of the sentencing judges.

I’ve read several articles in which some legal scholars are claiming many of the Jan. 6th rioters will not serve jail time because of plea deals. These violent insurrectionists tried to take over the government and they don’t go to jail! Yet, two peaceful pipeline protesters do?

The General District judge stated trying to “apply some common sense” in his sentencing.

The Enlightenment philosopher, Voltaire, once said “common sense is not so common.” It takes little cognition to see which comment rings hollow.

The Circuit Court judge fined the two and then assessed them the cost of their extraction. His comment quoted in this paper seemed to show he was more concerned over MVP not being able to recover that money.