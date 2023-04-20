Justice Thomas lacks ethics

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ acceptance of presents and vacations from his rich friends as well as proceeds from the sale of property and failing to disclose them created quite the hullabaloo. Perhaps I missed it, but I have not seen specific mention of the American Bar Association Model Rules of Professional Conduct (MRPC) in this matter.

The MRPC lists rules with commentaries on the ethical and professional responsibilities of lawyers in the United States. While not enforceable, these rules serve as models of ethics rules for all lawyers in most jurisdictions. The comments provide a guide on how to analyze situations so lawyers may conduct themselves in a professional and ethical manner.

Rule 1.2 pertains to the client-lawyer relationship. However, the comments to this rule are more enlightening. Comment 1 states: “Public confidence in the judiciary is eroded by improper conduct that creates the appearance of impropriety. This principle applies to both the professional and personal conduct of a judge.” Comment 2 states: “A judge should expect to be the subject of public scrutiny that might be viewed as burdensome if applied to other citizens, and must accept the restrictions imposed by the Code.”

As I understand his defense of the actions under question, Justice Thomas claims he was advised by “colleagues and others in the judiciary” that these gifts were not reportable because his friends did not have business before the court. I further understand CEOs of some major corporations were also present. Might they have or had business before the court?

If Justice Thomas needed to inquire as to the reportability of these egregious actions, it appears he is lacking in some cognition. At the very least, Justice Thomas and those colleagues, at the very least, are in dire need of a refresher course on ethics.

T. Michael Maher,

Roanoke County

Branscom is an ideal commonwealth’s atty

I am writing this letter in support of Eric Branscom for commonwealth’s attorney of Floyd County. I spent almost 50 years working in the legal system in Southwest Virginia and I have known Eric for more than 25 years. In his eight years serving Floyd County, I’ve seen the hard work and dedication that makes him one the best commonwealth’s attorneys in the state. He has zealously prosecuted drug dealers, child molesters and other heinous criminals.

Just as importantly, he has gone beyond his duties as commonwealth’s attorney by helping establish the successful operation of an adult drug treatment court in Floyd County which gives drug addicts a second chance in life. His work also led to the creation of a mental program within the judicial system to help those in need and an initiative to assist the elderly when they are the victims of a crime.

Since graduating from William and Mary Law School, Eric has worked in Virginia’s criminal justice system for more than 25 years and experienced many jury trials with great success. I can confidently say that he is one of the brightest attorneys that I have had the pleasure of working with.

I urge each and every voter in Floyd County to support Eric Branscom. His education, experience, intelligence and community involvement make him a consummate commonwealth’s attorney. Above all, he is a good man who cares about Floyd County and the community will be in good hands with Eric Branscom in office.

Marcus H. Long Jr.,

Mooresville, North Carolina

McCracken knows education issues

Over the years my wife Carolyn and I were pleased to be teachers in the Roanoke County School System, most of which were in the Glenvar District. I also worked in many political campaigns, local state and national.

Two things I brought out of this were the importance of having top schools and the importance of supporting candidates with leadership ability as well as high moral character.

I was excited to know that a man with the highest of qualifications, Thomas William McCracken, was willing to be of public service by running for the Glenvar seat on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. Knowing his outstanding record as a community leader and former member of the armed services, I felt it my responsibility to be a volunteer working for his election.

I consider a major issue to be education and the role parents are entitled to have in having a voice in the running of their schools. Thomas knows schools, once served on the school board, and has the vision of what our future in education should be. I urge his election in both the coming Republican primary and the general election. His success will be a success for all the residents of the Roanoke Valley.

Fred R. Eichelman, Ed.D., Salem