K-12 trans policies are positive

One hundred and fifty years ago, scientists thought living cells were simply blobs of protoplasm. Now, with the electron microscope, we know living cells are of a complicated design beyond belief.

They are microscopic machines with springs, levers, rotary joints, pumps and valves made of protein. Gate valves work in tandem with switches and pulleys to allow millions of potassium ions per second to enter the cell, but block harmful ions of other elements. All of this activity is powered by microscopic biomotors.

Sheer logic tells us such a wonder of design could never have come from a chance chemical reaction in the primordial slime. So we are left with the only viable alternative: the very first words of the Judeo-Christian Scriptures, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.”

Further in Genesis we read, “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” And hear the words of the central figure of the human race, Jesus Christ: “Have you not read? At the beginning the Creator made them male and female. For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united with his wife, and the two shall become one.”

The unavoidable conclusion is that when educators encourage impressionable children to think, for whatever reason, they may change their birth gender, they are encouraging rebellion against the very Creator. Logic tells you this cannot turn out well; not for the adult instigators, nor the tragic young victims, nor ultimately the nation.

A majority of “we the people” elected Gov. Glenn Youngkin to, among other things, rein in the transgender madness in Virginia’s public schools. The governor’s new guidelines go a long way in doing this. I want to thank the members of the Roanoke County School Board for their vote to implement the new guidelines. I’m glad they did not allow disruptive protesters to override the will of the people.

Tom Taylor, Roanoke

Writing our epilogue a little bit sooner

Re: Climate Change Demands Action, published Aug. 6: “Vanity of vanity, all is vanity, sayeth Koheleth.”

An Ecclesiastical interpretation of our situation today would suggest it doesn’t really matter very much what we do or don’t do about climate change.

By other scientific prognostications, the sun will explode, humanity will disease itself to extinction or otherwise violently cause our own demise, AI is appearing as a new and as yet uncontrolled threat, and a whole never-ending host of Hollywoodized versions of these stories appear on our screens for “entertainment.”

So really, what’s the difference if humans persist here plus or minus a couple of million years?

Humans haven’t been around that long, and we are destined to be around only for a finite time anyway.

So crank your air conditioner on the hottest days, buy an 11 mpg F-150 or Silverado, fly those private jets, cruise those twin-diesel yachts, throw away all that plastic, and it’s all the same, bringing our epilogue on maybe just a little sooner. Who’s to say?

Jason Cohen,

Bedford County

The irony is lost on book banners

I can’t help but chuckle at the irony of a local group of citizens who, in their eagerness to pull books from library shelves (books that weren’t getting checked out that often to begin with), have posted the offending images and texts on their well-advertised website for everyone, including impressionable minors, to see from the comforts of their own smartphone. No library card or parental escort necessary.

In such absurd times as these, one must laugh to keep from crying.

Liz Martin, Roanoke