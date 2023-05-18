It’s no big secret that Virginia’s beautiful mountains (which I call home), valleys and beaches are already feeling the impacts of climate change. Increasingly severe weather has unleashed more intense flooding, heatwaves and snowstorms across our communities. All signs point to more environmental chaos if our leaders in Congress do not treat our planetary crisis with the urgency it deserves.

That’s why I was so grateful last year when Sen. Tim Kaine spoke out and vehemently rejected Sen. Joe Manchin’s scheme to push his “dirty deal” through Congress. This deal would have sped up approval for dirty energy projects throughout the U.S., including the Mountain Valley Pipeline right here in Virginia.

Kaine’s strong leadership helped kill this disastrous proposal last year and now we need his help yet again. House Republicans recently united in full force to attack our environment and communities by passing HR 1, a huge dirty energy package that would gut bedrock environmental laws and protections, making it easier to fast-track fossil fuel and mining projects across the country.

Right now, the Senate is holding hearings to put together its own legislation, which could include elements from HR 1. Unless our leaders rise up in opposition, Republicans and even some Democrats like Sen. Manchin will get their wish: more money lining the pockets of toxic industries, and more pollution pumped into our air and water.

Even if the Mountain Valley Pipeline is removed from these proposals, Sen. Kaine must do the right thing and show his own constituents, as well as frontline communities nationwide, that he prioritizes their well-being over planet-killing dirty energy projects.

We need Sen. Kaine to stand up once again for environmental justice and unconditionally oppose any and all legislation that seeks to weaken our bedrock environmental laws and fast-track the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Grace Tuttle, Millboro