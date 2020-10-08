Letter: Keep it up

“You can’t win Darth, if you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.” Obi-Wan’s warning from Star Wars has always resonated with me. I think of it every time someone tries to ban a book and when some famous person gets hit with a healthy dose of the Streisand Effect. Right now I am experiencing it within the Salem Democratic Committee. Our committee has been handing out Biden/Harris/Warner yard signs since early September, and we have recently had several stolen from Salem residents. In a slightly more sinister event I was shouted down while installing a sign on W. 4th Street. But, I am not discouraged. These thefts have only increased donations to our committee. We grow stronger daily, more people than ever are coming to our virtual monthly meetings, where on October 5th we will hear from two 2021 candidates for statewide office, Delegates Jay Jones and Elizabeth Guzman. And, we are getting more signs to hand out to all those that were stolen, and to anyone else that needs them.