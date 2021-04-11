Letter: Keep our city clean

Come on, Roanoke, the pandemic should not be an excuse to trash either your neighbor, the highway, or our local greenways and river. Today online TIME pointed out that it must be because trash has proliferated everywhere.

I walk in Suncrest Heights where I live. I’ve been angry for years at the little piggies who don’t recycle. They must drive their car by several recycling spots during the day, but the cardboard appears with the trash every week. The road into the neighborhood is lined with candy wrappers, bottles, and food containers. One would think that pride in the neighborhood would be cause to celebrate.

I walk mostly everyday on the Salem or downtown greenway. Just for fun - or sorrow - I counted 59 bags in a tenth of a mile stretch (we walkers count the numbers on the trail, too). The bags were festooning the trees like flags, shredded and ugly, and unfortunately probably the stomachs of some of the birds and fish!

The short cut between the IHOP and the Home Depot beside 220 north is a true trash heap. I wish a steep fine sign would appear there. People think no one will see them throw it out. Keep a bag in your car, people, for your litter, and put it in your can at home, please. Take pleasure in keeping our city clean!

Elizabeth Mory, Roanoke