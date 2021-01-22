 Skip to main content
Letter: Keep snow days
Letter: Keep snow days

I am writing to you about why I think schools should still have snow days. This year because of online classes, schools have started not having snow days due to class being able to be online. This effectively removes snow days.

Snow days are important because during the winter when many people feel less energized, snow days give kids and teachers days off of school to be reenergized and relax. They give people a chance to do winter activities such as sledding and building snow people. Without snow days, it is less likely that people will take part in these fun activities.

The only time that people would be able to do these aforementioned activities would on weekends when it snows which is less likely to happen. Snow days are about making memories. We only get one life to live and snow days as a part of time with family and friends are an important bonding time that people remember forever.

Jake Oliver Valatka, Blacksburg High School freshman

 

